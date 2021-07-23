‘Ethereum Improvement Proposal 3675’ for the Eth2 merge launches on Github By Cointelegraph

‘Ethereum Improvement Proposal 3675’ for the Eth2 merge launches on Github
A formal Improvement Proposal has been created for the network’s forthcoming chain merge, bringing Ethereum one step closer to realizing its highly anticipated Proof-of-Stake (PoS) transition.
On July 22, ConsenSys researcher Mikhail Kalinin created a pull-request for EIP-3675 on Github, formalizing the chain merge as an improvement proposal for the first time. The EIP has also been slated for discussion during the July 23 Ethereum Core Devs Meeting by developer Tim Beiko.
