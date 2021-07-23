El Salvadorians take to the streets to protest Bitcoin law By Cointelegraph

Protesters calling themselves the Popular Resistance and Rebellion Block have come out against El Salvador’s government passing a law making legal tender.

A Tuesday tweet from local news outlet El Mundo shows El Salvadorians carrying banners saying “no to Bitcoin” in the streets of San Salvador demanding a repeal of the country’s Bitcoin law. Legislative assembly members Anabel Belloso and Dina Argueta addressed the protesters after first meeting the group separated by a barrier of razor wire.