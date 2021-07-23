El Salvadorians take to the streets to protest Bitcoin law By Cointelegraph

El Salvadorians take to the streets to protest Bitcoin law
Protesters calling themselves the Popular Resistance and Rebellion Block have come out against El Salvador’s government passing a law making legal tender.
A Tuesday tweet from local news outlet El Mundo shows El Salvadorians carrying banners saying “no to Bitcoin” in the streets of San Salvador demanding a repeal of the country’s Bitcoin law. Legislative assembly members Anabel Belloso and Dina Argueta addressed the protesters after first meeting the group separated by a barrier of razor wire.
