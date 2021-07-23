ECB’s Wunsch uncomfortable with multi-year commitment on rates: CNBC By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) are pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski



FRANKFURT (Reuters) – European Central Bank policymakers Pierre Wunsch said on Friday he was uncomfortable with the ECB’s new guidance, which has been taken as a commitment not to raise interest rates for five or six years.

“My dissent shouldn’t be dramatised,” Wunsch, the Belgian central bank governor, said in a televised interview with CNBC.

“I guess it boils down to the kind of commitment you can take over a possibly long period of time – we’re maybe talking 5 or 6 years, if we look at market expectations.”

He added he would have wanted “an escape clause” allowing the ECB to raise rates if faced by risks such as fiscal dominance – that is the central bank setting its own policy to suit a government’s financing needs.