ECB’s Wunsch uncomfortable with multi-year commitment on rates: CNBC By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
8

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) are pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – European Central Bank policymakers Pierre Wunsch said on Friday he was uncomfortable with the ECB’s new guidance, which has been taken as a commitment not to raise interest rates for five or six years.

“My dissent shouldn’t be dramatised,” Wunsch, the Belgian central bank governor, said in a televised interview with CNBC.

“I guess it boils down to the kind of commitment you can take over a possibly long period of time – we’re maybe talking 5 or 6 years, if we look at market expectations.”

He added he would have wanted “an escape clause” allowing the ECB to raise rates if faced by risks such as fiscal dominance – that is the central bank setting its own policy to suit a government’s financing needs.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR