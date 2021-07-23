Disaster recovery in rain-lashed central China shifts up a gear

Article content ZHENGZHOU — Disaster recovery in rain-battered Zhengzhou in central China moved up a gear on Friday as floodwaters that deluged the city of 12 million began to recede, helping rescuers reach the trapped and stranded. In neighborhoods still immersed in waist-high water, rescuers used digger trucks, inflatable boats and other makeshift rafts to pull some residents to safety and deliver provisions to others trapped in high-rise apartment blocks. Zhengzhou, the capital city of populous Henan province, has borne the brunt of extreme wet weather in central China this week, receiving the equivalent of a year’s worth of rain in just a few days.

Article content The resulting severe flooding killed 12 people who were trapped in the city’s subway system. It also downed power supplies and stranded residents at home, in offices and on public transportation. Some of the rescuers are volunteers using makeshift water craft, like the digger trucks deployed by local construction companies. One of the volunteers, Li Kui, 34, said the demand for basic goods and foods was immense. “We start our day at 8 a.m. and go on until 2 a.m. Besides having lunch and using the bathroom, we just go up and down the streets all day,” Li said. Asked if he was exhausted, Li said: “Yes, but compared to the people trapped inside, they must be feeling worse.” In other areas of the city where the floodwaters had subsided, municipal workers started the clean-up, sweeping away tree branches and clearing up other debris like marooned bicycles and scooters.