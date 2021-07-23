Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.23% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.23%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the added 0.23% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were Novo Nordisk A/S Class B (CSE:), which rose 1.86% or 10.4 points to trade at 570.9 at the close. Meanwhile, Genmab (CSE:) added 1.46% or 41.0 points to end at 2840.0 and Rockwool International B (CSE:) was up 1.23% or 40 points to 3285 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:), which fell 5.03% or 12.4 points to trade at 234.0 at the close. Danske Bank A/S (CSE:) declined 4.30% or 4.8 points to end at 108.0 and Orsted A/S (CSE:) was down 1.79% or 17.20 points to 944.40.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 81 to 67 and 13 ended unchanged.

Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S Class B (CSE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 1.86% or 10.4 to 570.9. Shares in Genmab (CSE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 1.46% or 41.0 to 2840.0. Shares in Rockwool International B (CSE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 1.23% or 40 to 3285.

Crude oil for September delivery was down 0.15% or 0.11 to $71.80 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September fell 0.03% or 0.02 to hit $73.77 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.26% or 4.65 to trade at $1800.75 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.10% to 6.3246, while EUR/DKK rose 0.02% to 7.4378.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.16% at 92.975.