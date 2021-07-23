Currency.com Aims To Make Crypto Experience Simple. Exclusive Interview With CEO Steve Gregory. By DailyCoin

Currency.com Aims To Make Crypto Experience Simple. Exclusive Interview With CEO Steve Gregory.

A cryptocurrency trading platform Currency.com comes to the digital asset market with the idea to make crypto trading simple and much easier for users.

“People have heard of cryptocurrency, they talk about it with their friends, but jumping in and buying it and feeling safe and comfortable with the process, is something we need to work on. I think that’s gonna bridge the gap to sort of greater adoption,” says Currency.com CEO Steve Gregory.

Watch the full interview with Mr. Gregory here:

