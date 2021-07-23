Currencies ease as dollar firms, coronavirus worries persist

BUDAPEST — Central European currencies

edged lower on Friday as the dollar continued to gain at the end

of a turbulent week when the regional FX market was mostly

driven by the global investor mood, which turned risk-averse as

COVID-19 spread.

The forint and the zloty both slid but were stronger than at

the beginning of the week after leading the region higher in the

previous session.

Both currencies were boosted on Thursday by technical

reasons and an easing of global risk aversion and dovish

messages from the European Central Bank, traders and analysts

said.

“After several days of unsuccessful attempts to break 4.60

yesterday on the pair EUR/PLN there has been a correction/profit

taking,” ING wrote in a note.

However, they added, this will not last long as the zloty

will be pressured by “the expected further decline in EUR/USD,

or the growing number of Covid-19 infections in Asia.”

The zloty was 0.13% lower and trading at 4.5740

versus the common currency on Friday.

The Hungarian forint was 0.17% lower on the day

and trading at 358.80.

The forint also rebounded in a correction on Thursday,

breaking its 200-day moving average at 358.50 per euro as

investors started profit-taking after the currency made several

unsuccessful attempts at weakening past the 360 level earlier

this week, two FX traders in Budapest said.

“The market is also very illiquid, which causes bigger

swings in the rate,” a third trader said.

In Hungary, investors were also looking ahead to the central

bank’s rate meeting next Tuesday.

According to a Reuters poll of analysts, the bank is likely

to extend its cycle of rate hikes with a 20-basis-point increase

in its base rate to 1.1% after higher-than-expected inflation

data.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown eased 0.11% to trade at

25.658 per euro.

Stock markets in the region were mixed, with Warsaw

gaining 0.34% while Budapest slid 0.13%. Prague

edged up 0.05% and Bucharest slid 0.09%.

CEE SNAPSHO AT

MARKETS T 1101 CET

CURRENC

IES

Latest Previous Daily Change

bid close change in 2021

EURCZK= Czech

EURHUF= Hungary 0

EURPLN= Polish

EURRON= Romania

EURHRK= Croatia

EURRSD= Serbian 0

Note: calculated from 1800

daily CET

change

Latest Previous Daily Change

close change in 2021

.PX Prague 1192.79 1192.240 +0.05% +16.13

0 %

.BUX Budapes 47693.4 47756.88 -0.13% +13.27

t 8 %

.WIG20 Warsaw 2237.40 2229.86 +0.34% +12.77

%

.BETI Buchare 11892.4 11902.93 -0.09% +21.28

st 1 %

.SBITOP Ljublja <.sbitop na> %

.CRBEX Zagreb 1925.39 1925.44 -0.00% +10.70

%

.BELEX1 Belgrad <.belex1 e>

.SOFIX Sofia 559.84 559.95 -0.02% +25.10

%

Yield Yield Spread Daily

(bid) change vs Bund change

in

Czech spread

Republi

c

CZ2YT=R s

CZ5YT=R s

CZ10YT= s

Poland

PL2YT=R s

PL5YT=R s

PL10YT= s

FORWARD

3×6 6×9 9×12 3M

interba

nk

Czech 1.20 1.51 1.71 0.71

Rep

Hungary 1.72 1.95 2.02 1.07

Poland 0.29 0.39 0.53 0.21

Note: are for ask

FRA prices

quotes

*********************************************

*****************

(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw, Editing

by Timothy Heritage)

