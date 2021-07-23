Credit Suisse brings UBS’ Kruck in as asset management chief of staff

Article content

ZURICH — Credit Suisse has hired UBS’ David Kruck, with new divisional head Ulrich Koerner bringing in a former colleague to join him at the top of the bank’s asset management team.

Koerner joined Credit Suisse from UBS in April, when Switzerland’s second-biggest bank began overhauling its asset management business amid the implosion of around $10 billion of funds related to British supply chain financier Greensill.

Now four months into the job, Koerner, who headed UBS’ asset management from 2014 to 2019 before becoming a senior advisor to the CEO, has hired UBS’ chief of staff to the president of asset management to fill a similar slot at Credit Suisse.