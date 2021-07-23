Corn falls but still on track for weekly gain, wheat flat

Article content

SINGAPORE/PARIS — Chicago Corn futures

edged lower on Friday but were still on track for a second week

of gains as dry weather in the U.S. Midwest underpinned prices.

Wheat was flat, although concerns over unfavorable weather

in key exporting countries curbed losses.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade

(CBOT) was down 0.6% by 1140 GMT at $5.58 a bushel but up

more than 1% for the week, and set for a second straight week of

gains.

Adverse weather raised concerns about the U.S. corn crop