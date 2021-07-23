Corn falls but still on track for weekly gain, wheat flat

Matilda Colman
SINGAPORE/PARIS — Chicago Corn futures

edged lower on Friday but were still on track for a second week

of gains as dry weather in the U.S. Midwest underpinned prices.

Wheat was flat, although concerns over unfavorable weather

in key exporting countries curbed losses.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade

(CBOT) was down 0.6% by 1140 GMT at $5.58 a bushel but up

more than 1% for the week, and set for a second straight week of

gains.

Adverse weather raised concerns about the U.S. corn crop

which is in its critical phase of development.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Thursday

weekly export sales of corn totalled a net -40,700 tonnes,

largely due to cancellations from China. The weekly total was

the lowest since July 2012 and the second smallest on record.

Wheat was up $0.25 to $6.92-1/2 a bushel, having

closed 2.6% lower on Thursday. That was near last week’s close

of $6.93 a bushel.

Dry weather in top exporters Russia and the United States is

supporting prices.

Russia’s agriculture ministry said yields from the harvest

of the country’s wheat crop averaged 3.45 tonnes per hectare as

of July 20, down from 3.47 tonnes a year earlier.

“U.S. and Black Sea weather is likely to impact (wheat)

yields,” said one Singapore-based grains trader. “In the

physical market, prices from most origins for wheat delivered to

Asia have gone up from last week.”

Soybeans were down 2.8% for the week after gaining

nearly 5% in the previous week.

The USDA’s weekly report showed soybean export sales

totalled just 238,400 tonnes, weighing on soy futures as

overseas buyers looked for cheaper alternatives.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybean, wheat,

corn, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Thursday, traders

said.

Prices at 1140 GMT

Last Change Pct End Ytd

Move 2020 Pct

Move

CBOT wheat 692.50 0.25 0.04 640.50 8.12

CBOT corn 558.00 -3.25 -0.58 484.00 15.29

CBOT soy 1354.25 -8.00 -0.59 1311.00 3.30

Paris wheat 214.75 2.50 1.18 213.25 0.70

Paris maize 263.00 2.25 0.86 219.00 20.09

Paris rapeseed 531.50 2.50 0.47 418.25 27.08

WTI crude oil 71.78 -0.13 -0.18 48.52 47.94

Euro/dlr 1.18 0.00 -0.09 1.2213 -3.72

Most active contracts – Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel,

Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; editing by Vinay Dwivedi and

David Evans)

