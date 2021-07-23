Corn falls but still on track for weekly gain, wheat flat

Article content
SINGAPORE/PARIS — Chicago Corn futures
edged lower on Friday but were still on track for a second week
of gains as dry weather in the U.S. Midwest underpinned prices.
Wheat was flat, although concerns over unfavorable weather
in key exporting countries curbed losses.
The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade
(CBOT) was down 0.6% by 1140 GMT at $5.58 a bushel but up
more than 1% for the week, and set for a second straight week of
gains.
Adverse weather raised concerns about the U.S. corn crop
which is in its critical phase of development.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Thursday
weekly export sales of corn totalled a net -40,700 tonnes,
largely due to cancellations from China. The weekly total was
the lowest since July 2012 and the second smallest on record.
Wheat was up $0.25 to $6.92-1/2 a bushel, having
closed 2.6% lower on Thursday. That was near last week’s close
of $6.93 a bushel.
Dry weather in top exporters Russia and the United States is
supporting prices.
Russia’s agriculture ministry said yields from the harvest
of the country’s wheat crop averaged 3.45 tonnes per hectare as
of July 20, down from 3.47 tonnes a year earlier.
“U.S. and Black Sea weather is likely to impact (wheat)
yields,” said one Singapore-based grains trader. “In the
physical market, prices from most origins for wheat delivered to
Asia have gone up from last week.”
Soybeans were down 2.8% for the week after gaining
nearly 5% in the previous week.
The USDA’s weekly report showed soybean export sales
totalled just 238,400 tonnes, weighing on soy futures as
overseas buyers looked for cheaper alternatives.
Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybean, wheat,
corn, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Thursday, traders
said.
Prices at 1140 GMT
Last Change Pct End Ytd
Move 2020 Pct
Move
CBOT wheat 692.50 0.25 0.04 640.50 8.12
CBOT corn 558.00 -3.25 -0.58 484.00 15.29
CBOT soy 1354.25 -8.00 -0.59 1311.00 3.30
Paris wheat 214.75 2.50 1.18 213.25 0.70
Paris maize 263.00 2.25 0.86 219.00 20.09
Paris rapeseed 531.50 2.50 0.47 418.25 27.08
WTI crude oil 71.78 -0.13 -0.18 48.52 47.94
Euro/dlr 1.18 0.00 -0.09 1.2213 -3.72
Most active contracts – Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel,
Paris futures in euros per tonne
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; editing by Vinay Dwivedi and
David Evans)