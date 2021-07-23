Copper rises as investors shrug off recovery woes on upbeat earnings

Article content

Copper advanced on Friday, on track for a weekly gain, as risk appetite improved after upbeat earnings in the equities market helped overcome worries about global growth.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.9% to $9,524.50 a tonne by 0321 GMT, while the most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 1.8% to 69,860 yuan a tonne.

Copper is often used as a gauge of global economic health.

The European Central Bank’s pledge to keep interest rates at record lows for longer to boost recovery and a sluggish inflation also lent support.