Coinbase and top execs face securities class action over Nasdaq listing By Cointelegraph

Coinbase and top execs face securities class action over Nasdaq listing
A Coinbase shareholder has filed a securities class action against Coinbase for allegedly misleading investors ahead of its public listing about the company’s financial state and resilience as a crypto trading platform.
Filed by law firm Scott + Scott in the California Northern District Court on Thursday, the class action names Coinbase shareholder Donald Ramsey as a plaintiff, both individually and on behalf of all other investors similarly situated.
