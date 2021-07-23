Christian Slater Responds To Chris Evans’ Tweet

It’s not everyday that an Avenger tweets about you.
Chris Evans is always getting the internet talking. Usually for a good reason, but on July 1, it was just kind of confusing.
Obviously he is 100 percent correct. Christian Slater does in fact look exactly like a guy who would be named Christian Slater.
Nonetheless, Chris’ tweet had no further context or analysis.
Anthony read the tweet before saying, “First off, I think Chris Evans does not need to tweet drunk and high at the same time again. But do you know why he tweeted this about you, or for you?”
Honestly, that might be the best explanation for it so far, because Christian has zero idea.
“You know, I have no idea. That was definitely a surprise.” He added, “A pleasant one. It’s the only time my daughter, who is 19, has ever been impressed with anything I’ve ever done.”
Honestly, it’s not a bad day if Chris Evans is tweeting about you. Wish I could say the same.
