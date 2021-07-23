China’s national ETS sees volume fall to 729,000 T this week

Article content

BEIJING — China’s new national emissions trading scheme (ETS), which launched last Friday, saw average daily volumes this week tumble to less than 4% of their debut turnover while prices rose, exchange data showed.

The world’s largest ETS by volume, covering more than 2,000 power plants responsible for over 4 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, on its debut saw 4.1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide quotas traded worth 210 million yuan.

But volumes for July 19-23 fell to a total of 729,000 tonnes of carbon emission allowances with total trade valued at 39.47 million yuan, the Shanghai Environment and Energy Exchange data showed.