Cattle futures gain; medium/long term supplies tighten

CHICAGO — CME feeder cattle futures firmed on Friday, bolstered by lower corn and wheat markets that may translate into eased feed costs, traders said. CME live cattle also gained and are expected to firm next week as the trade digests the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly cattle on feed report released after the market close, showing fewer than anticipated cattle placed on feed. June cattle on feed placements fell to 93% versus a year prior, the USDA said, missing trade estimates by nearly 3 points.

"We have a very well-supplied market in the short term," said Rich Nelson, chief strategist at Allendale, Inc. "This is going to tighten up the December-March live cattle supply." CME's October live cattle futures, the most-active cattle contract, rose 0.475 cents to 127.150 cents per pound, while nearby August futures gained 0.700 cent to 121.5 cents. CME August feeder cattle finished 1.875 cents higher at 160.075 cents per pound. The long term outlook for cattle supplies dropped 1%, with 101 million head of cattle and calves in the U.S. as of July 1, according to the USDA's biannual cattle report, also released Friday afternoon. "This will continue to tighten up the supply picture, for the next 2-3 years," said Nelson.