Cardi B Shares Issues With Queerbaiting

“All of a sudden ‘queerbaiting’ is the new word & people use it to the ground!”
Cardi B has a lot of opinions. Some good, some bad, but always very interesting. On Friday, the artist took to Twitter to share her thoughts on a phenomenon called queerbaiting.
Qeerbaiting refers to when a straight public figure capitalizes on or garners relatability from the LGBTQ community by insinuating same-sex attraction.
In response to a Rolling Stone article calling out members of the music industry for Queerbaiting, which included Cardi B, the artist shared her thoughts on Twitter:
“I don’t like this new ‘queerbaiting’ word. I feel like it pressure artist to talk about their sexuality or their experiences that they don’t feel comfortable speaking about,” Cardi B continued. “If an artist [kisses] a girl on a video does that mean she gotta show videos & text [with] other women?”
The article specifically critiqued Normani’s recent video “Wild Side” with Cardi, which features the two holding one another while nude.
However, Cardi has been very open in the past about being bisexual. Plus, she said the video was created in an effort to hide her baby bump.
“You do know we was trying to hide a whole baby bump right?” Cardi wrote, referring to the piece. “Also I’m married to a man but I have express soo much about my bisexuality and my experiences wit girls.”
She also added, “All of a sudden ‘queerbaiting’ is the new word & people use it to the ground!”
When will people learn to stop coming for Cardi?! If you want to dethrone the queen, then you better not miss.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!