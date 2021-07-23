Canadian retail sales jump in June as virus cases recede

Article content

Receipts fell 2.1 per cent in May, when many provinces had restrictions on businesses to combat the virus, Statistics Canada reported Friday in Ottawa. But retailers bounced back in June with sales rising 4.4 per cent as rules eased, a preliminary estimate from the agency shows.

Even May’s number wasn’t as bad as the 3 per cent drop that economists expected. Friday’s report provides further evidence that the third wave of the coronavirus, which slowed Canada’s growth for much of the second quarter, is now in the rear-view mirror.

The June sales estimate is in line with positive employment data for the same month showing a gain of 230,700 jobs.

With vaccination rates rising and now ahead of those in the U.S., economists predict the country will continue to post strong demand through the summer and fall. The easing of restrictions has Canadians enjoying activities that were forbidden for months, such as indoor dining and sporting events.

