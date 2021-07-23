Canadian dollar ends weekly losing streak as risk appetite recovers

Article content

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar weakened

slightly against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, but ended a

volatile week higher as investor sentiment improved and a

preliminary estimate showed Canadian retail sales rebounding in

June.

The loonie weakened 0.1% to 1.2575 per greenback, or

79.52 U.S. cents. For the week, the Canadian currency gained

0.3%, after three straight weekly declines.

It was pressured earlier in the week by worries that the

Delta variant of the coronavirus would impede the global