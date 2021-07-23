Canadian dollar ends weekly losing streak as risk appetite recovers

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
9

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar weakened

slightly against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, but ended a

volatile week higher as investor sentiment improved and a

preliminary estimate showed Canadian retail sales rebounding in

June.

The loonie weakened 0.1% to 1.2575 per greenback, or

79.52 U.S. cents. For the week, the Canadian currency gained

0.3%, after three straight weekly declines.

It was pressured earlier in the week by worries that the

Delta variant of the coronavirus would impede the global

economic recovery. On Monday, it hit a five-month low of 1.2807.

“The Canadian dollar’s comeback this week has largely

mirrored the sharp recovery we’ve seen in risk appetite,” said

Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at the Exchange Bank of

Canada.” This really started on Tuesday morning when U.S. yields

stopped going down.”

Wall Street rallied for the fourth consecutive session as

upbeat earnings put investors in a buying mood, while oil

, one of Canada’s major exports, was underpinned by

expectations that supply will remain tight through the year. It

settled 0.2% higher.

Canadian retail sales dropped 2.1% in May from April,

Statistics Canada said, less than a 3.0% decline forecast by

analysts. A flash estimate for June showed a gain of 4.4% as

businesses forced to shut down amid a potent third wave of

COVID-19 infections began to reopen.

Last week, the Bank of Canada took a mostly optimistic

stance on the country’s economy as it cut the pace of bond

purchases to C$2 billion per week.

Yields on Canadian government bonds were little changed

across the curve on Friday, with the 10-year trading

at 1.207%. It has rebounded from a five-month on Tuesday at

1.104%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith;

Editing by Paul Simao and Sandra Maler)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR