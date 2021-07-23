‘Buy now pay later’ firm Zip plans to offer crypto trading in Australia and the US By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Australian ‘buy now pay later’ (BNPL) firm Zip is looking to enter the crypto market by offering trading services to users within the next 12 months.

Zip co-founder Peter Gray told Reuters on July 22 that expanding support for crypto trading services and providing a digital wallet was one of top requests from its clients. The co-founder kept his cards close to his chest however and didn’t outlay a specific roadmap or timetable to get there.