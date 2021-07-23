Home Business Busta Rhymes is now officially a Bitcoin holder By BTC Peers

Matilda Colman
Trevor George Smith Jnr., aka, Busta Rhymes has officially joined the league of holders. The American rapper and songwriter made the decision following the just concluded “The B Word” virtual conference, which featured the likes of Elon Musk of Tesla (NASDAQ:) & SpaceX, Jack Dorsey of Twitter & Square, and Cathie Wood of Ark Invest.

Busta Rhymes broke the news to his 3.8 million followers on Twitter. He voiced his intention to follow up his Bitcoin investment by buying the second-largest crypto by market cap, .

He further explained in another tweet that the biggest message he received from the conference was Elon Musk stating the similarities between government and corporations. The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX said that the “government is the biggest corporation of all, and it’s got a monopoly on violence.”

The famous entertainer had previously indicated his interest in digital assets when he asked how crypto investors were fairing last month.

Busta Rhymes is not the only celebrity looking to invest in the crypto space. Boxing legend Iron Mike Tyson has also shown an interest but is torn between Bitcoin and Ether.

