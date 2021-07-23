Busta Rhymes is now officially a Bitcoin holder By BTC Peers



© Reuters. Busta Rhymes is now officially a Bitcoin holder



Trevor George Smith Jnr., aka, Busta Rhymes has officially joined the league of holders. The American rapper and songwriter made the decision following the just concluded “The B Word” virtual conference, which featured the likes of Elon Musk of Tesla (NASDAQ:) & SpaceX, Jack Dorsey of Twitter & Square, and Cathie Wood of Ark Invest.

Busta Rhymes broke the news to his 3.8 million followers on Twitter. He voiced his intention to follow up his Bitcoin investment by buying the second-largest crypto by market cap, .

After watching the #Bitcoin conference live with @jack @elonmusk @CathieDWood i’m sold on Bitcoin. officially holding Bitcoin. Looking into eth next. — Busta Rhymes (@BustaRhymes) July 22, 2021

He further explained in another tweet that the biggest message he received from the conference was Elon Musk stating the similarities between government and corporations. The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX said that the “government is the biggest corporation of all, and it’s got a monopoly on violence.”

The famous entertainer had previously indicated his interest in digital assets when he asked how crypto investors were fairing last month.

Anyone here into #crypto? How ya’ll feeling about ? — Busta Rhymes (@BustaRhymes) July 14, 2021

Busta Rhymes is not the only celebrity looking to invest in the crypto space. Boxing legend Iron Mike Tyson has also shown an interest but is torn between Bitcoin and Ether.

Continue reading on BTC Peers