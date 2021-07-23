Binance US ‘looking at IPO route’, CZ says By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Binance US ‘looking at IPO route’, CZ says

Binance US, a United States-based cryptocurrency exchange operating separately from Binance, is looking to go public despite the ongoing regulatory crackdown on Binance.

Changpeng Zhao, founder and CEO of the global exchange Binance, talked about its ongoing regulatory issues and future plans at the blockchain virtual summit REDeFiNE Tomorrow 2021 on Friday.