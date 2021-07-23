Biden Administration Announces More Help to Stem Foreclosures By Bloomberg



Biden Administration Announces More Help to Stem Foreclosures



(Bloomberg) — The White House on Friday announced plans to expand aid for mortgage borrowers who have fallen behind on payments during the coronavirus pandemic.

Enhanced assistance will be provided to homeowners with government-backed mortgages who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic, with the aim cutting some monthly payments by roughly 25%, according to a White House fact sheet.

The move is designed to more closely align options for mortgages backed by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the USDA, and the Veterans’ Affairs Department with those offered for mortgages backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (OTC:), the White House said.