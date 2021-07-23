Axie Infinity refreshes record high as AXS ascends 131% in just 3 days By Cointelegraph

Axie Infinity refreshes record high as AXS ascends 131% in just 3 days
The price of Axie Infinity’s native token, AXS, more than doubled in just three days of trading amid speculation that it is going to revolutionalize the blockchain-enabled gaming industry forever.
The exchange rate reached a record value of $32.69 on Friday, up 31.28% intraday, and about 131% from its Tuesday low of $14.09. That placed the pair in the list of best-performing digital assets on a year-to-date timeframe; its 2021 gains are now above 5,000%.
