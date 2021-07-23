Auto rally, corporate earnings put Europe on track for weekly gains

Article content

European stocks were on track to close the week higher on Friday, as optimism about the earnings season and the European Central Bank’s pledge of continued monetary support outweighed risks of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.6% and was set for a 1% weekly rise, its best in a month.

Automakers were the top gainers in morning trade.

Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler gained 3.1% after Kepler Cheuvreux upgraded its stock to “buy,” saying its growth is not properly reflected in the share price.