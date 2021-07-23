Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.11% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.11%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the added 0.11% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were Nickel Mines Ltd (ASX:), which rose 6.51% or 0.070 points to trade at 1.145 at the close. Meanwhile, Nuix Ltd (ASX:) added 6.04% or 0.16 points to end at 2.81 and Iluka Resources Ltd (ASX:) was up 4.50% or 0.420 points to 9.750 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Silver Lake Resources Ltd (ASX:), which fell 8.50% or 0.150 points to trade at 1.615 at the close. Northern Star Resources Ltd (ASX:) declined 6.23% or 0.670 points to end at 10.090 and Resolute Mining Ltd (ASX:) was down 2.48% or 0.015 points to 0.590.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 739 to 603 and 416 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 2.07% to 11.664.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.12% or 2.15 to $1807.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September fell 0.29% or 0.21 to hit $71.70 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract fell 0.24% or 0.18 to trade at $73.61 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.23% to 0.7361, while AUD/JPY fell 0.01% to 81.25.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.10% at 92.920.