Asian FX, stocks see lackluster trade amid virus woes

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
10

Author of the article:

Publishing date:

Jul 23, 2021  •  22 minutes ago  •  2 minute read  •  Join the conversation

Philippine stocks led losses among Asian

equities on Friday as the severe virus outbreaks in the region

amid a slow pace of vaccination kept investors on the sidelines,

with the negative sentiment spilling over to the currency

markets.

Manila’s stock index slid 1.6%, followed by Jakarta

, Bangkok and Singapore shares as they

fell between 0.2% and 0.6%. Their currencies,,

, traded flat to lower despite a softer dollar.

Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia are currently the worst hit

as COVID-19 cases in those countries spike despite being under

harsh lockdowns, but investors have been exiting Philippine

markets in droves in the wake of its drastic economic

contraction in 2020.

Philippine shares are down 3.4% this week and the equity

outflows have pressured the peso, causing a 0.6% drop on Friday.

“Asia stocks look set for a muted start…COVID-19 cases

continue to be a key risk for Asia Pacific, with multiple

countries battling recent surges such as Thailand, Myanmar,

South Korea and Malaysia,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist

at IG.

“Fresh lockdowns and restrictions may generally linger,

impacting domestic demand and inter-border travel.”

Philippines extended travel ban to include Malaysia and

Thailand, and tightened curbs in the Manila area, while the

tourism and trade dependant Bangkok continued to suffer from

border closures.

Thai stocks are 2.6% weaker on a month-to-date basis.

Analysts were slightly upbeat on Singapore as it is far

ahead in terms of vaccinations and they expected its shares to

outperform in the fourth-quarter.

Indonesia’s rupiah eased slightly a day after the

central bank held rates steady and sounded optimistic about the

country’s growth outlook.

However, the market view on it differed, with Societe

Generale economist Kunal Kundu expecting fiscal 2021 growth to

come in at 4% or lower but most analysts do not forecast any

rate cuts this year by BI as it could lead to pressure on the

rupiah.

“Despite an easy monetary policy stance, the transmission

through both the interest rate and credit growth channel remains

extremely muted,” Kundu said.

Fiscal policy needs to aid easy monetary policy. Hence, BI

needs to go big on monetary financing while the government needs

to spend on infrastructure and provide job support, he added.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Top index losers on Manila: Bloomberry Resorts Corp

down 4.3% and Jollibee Foods Corp down 3.3%

** Top losers on Thailand’s SETI: Thai Textile Industry PCL

down 9.5% and TWZ Corp down 9.1%

** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are up 4 basis points

at 4.491%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at

0409 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD %

Japan -0.10 -6.36 0.00 0.38

China -0.03 +0.87 -0.65 2.26

India +0.00 -1.87 0.27 13.48

Indonesia -0.07 -3.11 -0.66 1.98

Malaysia -0.01 -4.78 -0.13 -6.24

Philippines -0.56 -4.57 -1.59 -9.36

S.Korea +0.05 -5.49 0.04 13.16

Singapore -0.02 -2.87 -0.20 10.87

Taiwan -0.00 +1.66 -0.05 19.22

Thailand -0.18 -8.99 -0.41 6.67

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon

Cameron-Moore)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR