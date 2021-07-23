Asian FX, stocks see lackluster trade amid virus woes

Article content
Philippine stocks led losses among Asian
equities on Friday as the severe virus outbreaks in the region
amid a slow pace of vaccination kept investors on the sidelines,
with the negative sentiment spilling over to the currency
markets.
Manila’s stock index slid 1.6%, followed by Jakarta
, Bangkok and Singapore shares as they
fell between 0.2% and 0.6%. Their currencies,,
, traded flat to lower despite a softer dollar.
Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia are currently the worst hit
Article content
as COVID-19 cases in those countries spike despite being under
harsh lockdowns, but investors have been exiting Philippine
markets in droves in the wake of its drastic economic
contraction in 2020.
Philippine shares are down 3.4% this week and the equity
outflows have pressured the peso, causing a 0.6% drop on Friday.
“Asia stocks look set for a muted start…COVID-19 cases
continue to be a key risk for Asia Pacific, with multiple
countries battling recent surges such as Thailand, Myanmar,
South Korea and Malaysia,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist
at IG.
“Fresh lockdowns and restrictions may generally linger,
impacting domestic demand and inter-border travel.”
Philippines extended travel ban to include Malaysia and
Article content
Thailand, and tightened curbs in the Manila area, while the
tourism and trade dependant Bangkok continued to suffer from
border closures.
Thai stocks are 2.6% weaker on a month-to-date basis.
Analysts were slightly upbeat on Singapore as it is far
ahead in terms of vaccinations and they expected its shares to
outperform in the fourth-quarter.
Indonesia’s rupiah eased slightly a day after the
central bank held rates steady and sounded optimistic about the
country’s growth outlook.
However, the market view on it differed, with Societe
Generale economist Kunal Kundu expecting fiscal 2021 growth to
come in at 4% or lower but most analysts do not forecast any
rate cuts this year by BI as it could lead to pressure on the
Article content
rupiah.
“Despite an easy monetary policy stance, the transmission
through both the interest rate and credit growth channel remains
extremely muted,” Kundu said.
Fiscal policy needs to aid easy monetary policy. Hence, BI
needs to go big on monetary financing while the government needs
to spend on infrastructure and provide job support, he added.
HIGHLIGHTS
** Top index losers on Manila: Bloomberry Resorts Corp
down 4.3% and Jollibee Foods Corp down 3.3%
** Top losers on Thailand’s SETI: Thai Textile Industry PCL
down 9.5% and TWZ Corp down 9.1%
** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are up 4 basis points
at 4.491%
Asia stock indexes and currencies at
0409 GMT
COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD %
Japan -0.10 -6.36 0.00 0.38
China -0.03 +0.87 -0.65 2.26
India +0.00 -1.87 0.27 13.48
Indonesia -0.07 -3.11 -0.66 1.98
Malaysia -0.01 -4.78 -0.13 -6.24
Philippines -0.56 -4.57 -1.59 -9.36
S.Korea +0.05 -5.49 0.04 13.16
Singapore -0.02 -2.87 -0.20 10.87
Taiwan -0.00 +1.66 -0.05 19.22
Thailand -0.18 -8.99 -0.41 6.67
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)
