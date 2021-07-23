Argentina’s Pension Fund Piles on Company Bonds as Locals Balk

Article content (Bloomberg) — Argentina’s largest investment fund, part of state pension manager Anses, is quietly becoming the biggest buyer of long-term local company debt. The fund manager arm of Anses bought as much as 80% of recent local dollar-linked sales by YPF SA, a unit of Albanesi SA and Pan American Energy LLC, according to people with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be identified because the fund’s participation in auctions is private. The bonds are also some of the longest-dated local issuances by Argentine companies over the past two years, with PAE’s dollar-linked note maturing in 2031 and YPF’s in 2032.

Article content Anses’ Fondo de Garantia de Sustentabilidad, which only discloses its public holdings quarterly, is buying the bonds partly to comply with a local rule known as “inciso L” that states it must invest 5% of its total assets in infrastructure-related investments by the end of 2023, up from 2% currently. Bonds by oil and gas companies and utilities, which are considered to have “production projects,” qualify for the rule. That means the fund manager has $2 billion more to invest in the next two and a half years to meet its goal, said one of the people. The value of Anses’ total assets reached $40 billion in the first quarter. Officials have started talks with companies including Vista Oil & Gas to encourage them to issue similar debt this year, two people said.