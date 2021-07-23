Ant-backed Zomato soars in India market debut, valued at $12 billion

Article content

BENGALURU — In the first stock market listing of an Indian startup valued at more than $1 billion, shares of food delivery firm Zomato Ltd opened at a 52.6% premium to their offer price on Friday, gaining a market valuation of about $12 billion.

Shares opened at 116 rupees in pre-open trade compared to the initial public offering (IPO) price of 76 rupees.

The company is offering 1.23 billion shares for sale at the higher end of its price band, with the size of the IPO coming up to 93.75 billion rupees.