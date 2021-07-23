American Express Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



American Express Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – American Express (NYSE:) reported on Friday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

American Express announced earnings per share of $2.8 on revenue of $10.24B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.63 on revenue of $9.55B.

American Express shares are up 41% from the beginning of the year, still down 2.18% from its 52 week high of $174.70 set on July 13. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 16.28% from the start of the year.

American Express follows other major Financial sector earnings this month

American Express’s report follows an earnings beat by JPMorgan on July 13, who reported EPS of $3.78 on revenue of $31.4B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.2 on revenue of $29.97B.

UnitedHealth had beat expectations on July 15 with second quarter EPS of $4.7 on revenue of $71.32B, compared to forecast for EPS of $4.43 on revenue of $69.51B.

