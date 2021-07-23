Amazon seeks new exec to oversee digital currency strategy By Cointelegraph

Amazon seeks new exec to oversee digital currency strategy
Tech giant Amazon (NASDAQ:) is looking to dive into digital currency and blockchain development with a new major hire within its payments-focused team.
Amazon’s payments acceptance and experience team is seeking a digital currency and blockchain product lead to develop the company’s strategy of digital currency and blockchain as well as a product roadmap. The team is responsible for Amazon’s customers’ payments on Amazon’s sites and through its global services.
