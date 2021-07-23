Air Canada posts bigger loss than expected, predicts slower cash burn

The airline’s net loss was $1.17 billion, or $3.31 per share, in the quarter ended June 30
Air Canada posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss on Friday as the COVID-19 pandemic weighed on passenger demand, but forecast a slowdown in cash burn as rising vaccination rates and easing travel restrictions boost bookings.
Canada will allow fully vaccinated U.S. tourists to enter the country from Aug. 9, after the pandemic forced an unprecedented 16-month ban.
“The elimination of the quarantine period for fully vaccinated returning Canadians and the removal of other travel restrictions announced in June led to a significant increase in bookings,” said Chief Executive Officer Michael Rousseau.
The Canadian carrier posted a net cash burn of about $8 million per day during the second quarter, lower than its earlier projections. It expects that number to further improve to between $3 million and $5 million per day in the third quarter.
Air Canada earlier this month announced its international summer schedule, resuming 17 routes and 11 destinations from its hubs, as international travel curbs ease.
Excluding items, Air Canada lost $3.03 per share, according to Refinitiv data. Analysts on average expected a $2.76 loss.
The airline’s net loss was $1.17 billion, or $3.31 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $1.75 billion, or $6.44 per share, a year earlier.
Its operating revenue rose 58.8 per cent to $837 million in the quarter, but missed estimates of $848.2 million.
