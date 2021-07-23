About 50% chance of storm forming off Florida, says U.S. NHC By Reuters

(Reuters) -An elongated low pressure system centered about 150 miles (241 km) east of Daytona Beach, Florida, now has a 50% chance of developing into a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.
“This system has become better organized since yesterday, and a tropical depression could form over the weekend while the low meanders offshore or near the Florida peninsula,” the NHC said.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.