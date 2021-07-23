$60K is now more likely for Bitcoin than $20K, Bloomberg’s senior strategist asserts By Cointelegraph

$60K is now more likely for Bitcoin than $20K, Bloomberg’s senior strategist asserts
(BTC) has a better probability of recovering back to $60,000 than breaking below its current support level of $30,000 to target $20,000, believes Mike McGlone, senior commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence.
A screenshot from McGlone’s latest analysis on the flagship cryptocurrency, first shared by Bloomberg senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, shows him comparing Bitcoin’s ongoing price action with the “too-cold” period of the 2018–2019 trading session.
