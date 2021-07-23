2 Top Growth Stocks I’d Buy Right Now By StockNews



Since the stock market is expected to remain turbulent at least over the short term due to concerns over the rising spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant around the world and its potential impact on the economic recovery, it may be prudent to invest in growth stocks, which generally offer consistent returns regardless of short-term market volatility. Therefore, we believe The TJX Companies (NYSE:) and Boston Scientific (BSX) could be solid bets now because they possess substantial growth potential. So, read on for a closer evaluation of these names.Amid rising uncertainties surrounding the sustainability of the market’s momentum, owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the new Delta variant, investors are shifting their focus to stocks that can offer sustainable returns over the long run. Among other strategies, betting on fundamentally sound growth stocks could be a way to dodge short-term market fluctuations.

Growth stocks, which underperformed versus their value counterparts from January through May of this year, have bounced back lately, which is evident in the S&P SPDR 500 Growth ETF’s (SPYG) 5.3% return over the past month.

Because analysts expect the bearish market sentiment to be short-lived, we think The TJX Companies (TJX) and Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:), which possess solid growth attributes, could be solid bets now.

