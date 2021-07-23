18 Celebrity Instagrams You Probably Missed This Week

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

Here’s what you might’ve missed!


2.

Selena Gomez celebrated her 29th birthday.

3.

Kanye West returned to Instagram to promote his new album Donda, named after his late mother.

4.

Timothée Chalamet posted this adorable throwback.

5.

Miley Cyrus took pictures on top of her father’s truck.

8.

Naomi Osaka also made magazine history by being the first Haitian and Japanese woman to be on the cover.

10.

Kevin Hart hit Nick Cannon with some payback after Nick gifted Kevin with a llama for his birthday.

13.

Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrated his 2021 NBA championship win.


@giannis_an34 / instagram.com

14.

Francia Raisa and the rest of the Grown-ish cast challenged another celebrity cast on Family Feud.

16.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrated their engagement anniversary.

17.

Russell Wilson wished his son Win a happy first birthday.

18.

And Zac Efron spent some quality time with his little sister Olivia.

