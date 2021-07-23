18 Celebrity Instagrams You Probably Missed This Week

Here’s what you might’ve missed!
2.
Selena Gomez celebrated her 29th birthday.
4.
Timothée Chalamet posted this adorable throwback.
5.
Miley Cyrus took pictures on top of her father’s truck.
8.
Naomi Osaka also made magazine history by being the first Haitian and Japanese woman to be on the cover.
10.
Kevin Hart hit Nick Cannon with some payback after Nick gifted Kevin with a llama for his birthday.
14.
Francia Raisa and the rest of the Grown-ish cast challenged another celebrity cast on Family Feud.
18.
And Zac Efron spent some quality time with his little sister Olivia.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!