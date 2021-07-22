Wyre Announces Partnership With Polygon To Offer USDC Tokens to Customers By CoinQuora



Wyre Announces Partnership With Polygon To Offer USDC Tokens to Customers



Wyre has teamed up with the Polygon blockchain protocol.

The partnership with Polygon will allow them to offer USDC tokens to customers.

Wyre has teamed up with the Polygon, the blockchain’s famous scaling solution.

According to the leading fiat-to-crypto and payment infrastructure company for the crypto ecosystem—Wyre, the partnership with Polygon will allow them to offer USDC tokens to millions of customers.

In addition, the team stated that with the integration of Wyre’s Checkout API in the Polygon ecosystem, developers worldwide could provide Polygon’s USDC token to their clients.

What is more, the integration would offer a secure fiat to USDC onramp not only for customers in 43 US states but also around…

Continue reading on CoinQuora