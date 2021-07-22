Workers at John Howard Society of Durham Region Vote to Join CUPE

Article content

OSHAWA, Ontario — Today, workers at the John Howard Society of Durham Region voted to join the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE).

“CUPE supports the right of every worker to have an equal voice at the table. We’re thrilled to welcome such a strong group of new members, who want to work together to improve their workplace and contribute to the future of the John Howard Society and its progressive goals,” said Kristy Davidson, a CUPE representative who helped organize the workplace.