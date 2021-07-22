Wheat falls for second session, supply fears cap losses

Article content CANBERRA — U.S. wheat futures extended decline to a second session on Friday as investors booked profit following last week’s rally, though concerns about global supplies amid unfavorable weather in several key producing regions limited losses. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.4% at $6.89-1/4 a bushel by 0128 GMT, having closed down 2.6% on Thursday. * Wheat is down more than 0.5% for the week after closing up 12.6% last week.

Article content * The most active soybean futures down nearly 2.5% for the week after closing up nearly 5% in the previous week. * The most active corn futures rise nearly 2% for the week, their second straight week of gains. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Thursday morning that weekly export sales of corn totalled a net -40,700 tonnes, largely due to cancellations from China. The weekly total was the lowest since July 2012 and the second smallest on record. * Soybeans in the U.S. Midwest typically reach their yield-determining phase of pod setting during August. * USDA’s weekly report showed soybean export sales totalled just 238,400 tonnes, weighing on soy futures as overseas buyers look for cheaper alternatives.