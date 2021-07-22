Wall Street Opens Mixed as Rise in Jobless Claims Dents Optimism; Dow Flat By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
16

© Reuters.

By Geoffrey Smith 

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened mixed on Thursday, losing some early momentum from futures markets, after a rise in initial jobless claims added to concerns that the renewed spread of the Covid-19 virus could disrupt the economic recovery. 

By 9:45 AM ET (1345 GMT), the was down 6 points, effectively flat, at 34,792 points. The and the were both fractionally higher, after another round of generally solid earnings updates. 

Earlier, the Labor Department had said initial jobless claims had risen to 419,000 last week, their highest in two months. 

There was also a note of caution from the semiconductor sector, after Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:) issued conspicuously conservative guidance for the current quarter late on Wednesday. Texas stock was down 5.0% in early trading. Intel (NASDAQ:), the U.S.’s biggest chipmaker, reports its earnings after the closing bell.

 

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR