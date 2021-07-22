Wall Street Opens Mixed as Rise in Jobless Claims Dents Optimism; Dow Flat By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened mixed on Thursday, losing some early momentum from futures markets, after a rise in initial jobless claims added to concerns that the renewed spread of the Covid-19 virus could disrupt the economic recovery.

By 9:45 AM ET (1345 GMT), the was down 6 points, effectively flat, at 34,792 points. The and the were both fractionally higher, after another round of generally solid earnings updates.

Earlier, the Labor Department had said initial jobless claims had risen to 419,000 last week, their highest in two months.

There was also a note of caution from the semiconductor sector, after Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:) issued conspicuously conservative guidance for the current quarter late on Wednesday. Texas stock was down 5.0% in early trading. Intel (NASDAQ:), the U.S.’s biggest chipmaker, reports its earnings after the closing bell.