Vivendi, Mediaset and Fininvest agree to end dispute By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: French media giant Vivendi’s logo is pictured in Paris, France, August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo
PARIS (Reuters) – French media conglomerate Vivendi (OTC:) and Italian companies Mediaset (OTC:) and Fininvest have agreed to end a dispute between them, said Vivendi, which would entail Vivendi selling its stake in Mediaset as part of the settlement.
“Vivendi has undertaken to sell on the market progressively the entire 19.19% stake in Mediaset held by Simon Fiduciaria over a period of five years. Fininvest will have the right to purchase any unsold shares in each 12-month period, at the established annual price,” Vivendi said on Thursday.
