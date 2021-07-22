Vitalik Buterin’s surprise cameo in Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ living room By Cointelegraph

Actor and venture capitalist, Ashton Kutcher, has published a video to Twitter featuring himself, his wife Mila Kunis, and founder Vitalik Buterin, to explain the project to newcomers

For the first minute, the video shows Kutcher quizzing Kunis on basic terms relating to cryptocurrency and blockchain technology in a living area of their home.

Promotional image for Stoner Cats