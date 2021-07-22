VeriSign Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q2 By Investing.com



© Reuters. VeriSign Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q2



Investing.com – VeriSign (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday second quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

VeriSign announced earnings per share of $1.31 on revenue of $329.4M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.36 on revenue of $327.97M.

VeriSign shares are up 7% from the beginning of the year, still down 0.27% from its 52 week high of $234.12 set on July 8. They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 13.94% from the start of the year.

VeriSign follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

VeriSign’s report follows an earnings missed by Taiwan Semiconductor on July 15, who reported EPS of $0.929 on revenue of $13.35B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.9296 on revenue of $13.23B.

Intel had beat expectations on Thursday with second quarter EPS of $1.28 on revenue of $18.53B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.07 on revenue of $17.8B.

