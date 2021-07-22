US senators tell athletes to avoid digital yuan, Chinese exchange volumes rebound … and more By Cointelegraph



Shanghai Man: US senators tell athletes to avoid digital yuan, Chinese exchange volumes rebound … and more



This weekly roundup of news from Mainland China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong attempts to curate the industrys most important news, including influential projects, changes in the regulatory landscape, and enterprise blockchain integrations.

Olympic battle

After months of writing about the relentless actions of the Chinese government, this week we lead with a story from the US Government. On July 19, three US senators signed a letter addressed to the to U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, requesting US athletes not use the e-CNY in Februarys Winter Olympic games in Beijing. The logic was that the digital currency would be traceable after the athletes returned to the US, in case China was interested in tracking foreign bi-athletes and bobsledders in their offseason training regiments.

Leading the pack

Chinese volumes bounce back

Non-fungible fossils

