Union Pacific Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



© Reuters. Union Pacific Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – Union Pacific (NYSE:) reported on Thursday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Union Pacific announced earnings per share of $2.72 on revenue of $5.50B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.54 on revenue of $5.34B.

Union Pacific shares are up 4% from the beginning of the year, still down 6.08% from its 52 week high of $231.26 set on May 10. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 16.04% from the start of the year.

Union Pacific shares gained 1.03% in pre-market trade following the report.

Union Pacific follows other major Transportation sector earnings this month

Union Pacific’s report follows an earnings matched by Canadian National Railway on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $1.49 on revenue of $3.6B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.49 on revenue of $3.66B.

CSX had beat expectations on Wednesday with second quarter EPS of $0.4 on revenue of $2.99B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.369 on revenue of $2.92B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar