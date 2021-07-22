Unilever second quarter underlying sales rise 5%, beats estimates By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Unilever is seen at the headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
(Reuters) – Unilever (NYSE:) Plc reported on Thursday higher-than-expected underlying sales growth for the second quarter as consumers cooked more meals at home but it reduced its full-year operating margin forecast due to surging commodity costs.
Underlying sales for the maker of Dove soap and Hellmann’s mayonnaise rose 5% in the three months that ended June 30, beating the 4.8% analysts had expected, according to a company supplied consensus.
The company said it now expected full-year underlying operating margins to be flat compared to slightly up earlier.
