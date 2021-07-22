UK manufacturers’ growth expectations strongest on record

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Machines produced by Bruderer Uk Ltd are seen inside the company’s factory in Luton, Britain, January 24, 2020. Picture taken January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
LONDON (Reuters) – British manufacturers’ expectations for growth in output over the next three months is the strongest on record as the economy bounces back from the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns, the Confederation of British Industry said on Thursday.
The CBI said its quarterly survey of manufacturers showed surging levels of employment but also acute inflation pressures with average costs growth in the three months to July accelerating to hit their fastest pace since 1980.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.