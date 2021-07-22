UK government to sell up to 15% of NatWest via share sale By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
15

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A man walks past ATM machines at branch of the NatWest bank in Manchester, Britain September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s government said on Thursday that it plans to sell up to a 15% stake in NatWest over a 12 month window.

The finance ministry said it had instructed Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) to sell NatWest shares on its behalf in a plan starting from August 12 and running until August 11, 2022. It said it planned to sell up to 15% of the total trading volume of NatWest shares at or above a price per share that the government determines “delivers value for money for the taxpayer”.

The British state currently owns around 54.7% of NatWest after bailing out the lender, then known as Royal Bank of Scotland (NYSE:), during the financial crisis in 2008.

Details of the share sale come after the government sold 1.1 billion pounds ($1.51 billion) worth of NatWest shares through a one-off stock offering in May.

($1 = 0.7285 pounds)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR