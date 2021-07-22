UK bank Barclays poaches Laurent Meyer from SocGen By Reuters

PARIS (Reuters) – British bank Barclays (LON:) has poached Laurent Meyer from French rival Societe Generale (OTC:) to become Barclays’ new vice-chairman for its European investment banking arm.

Barclays on Thursday said that Meyer would focus on driving revenue growth for the investment banking business in Europe, with a focus on delivering mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and Equity Capital Markets advice to clients in France and Europe.

Meyer had spent the past 23 years at SocGen, where he was most recently a senior banker in charge of covering and developing relationships with a large portfolio of global strategic clients.

