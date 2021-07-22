Uber’s trucking unit to buy Transplace for $2.25 bln

Article content

Uber Technologies Inc’s trucking business is buying transportation logistics company Transplace for about $2.25 billion from private equity firm TPG Capital, in a deal that is expected to speed up the unit’s path to profitability.

The acquisition, announced by Uber on Thursday, consists of up to $750 million in the company’s common stock and the remainder in cash.

It marks a departure from Uber’s strategy in recent years of selling capital-intensive businesses, such as its self-driving and flying taxi units, to achieve long-elusive profitability.