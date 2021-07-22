U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.07% By Investing.com

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the rose 0.07%, while the index gained 0.20%, and the index climbed 0.36%.

The best performers of the session on the were Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:), which rose 2.56% or 6.19 points to trade at 248.30 at the close. Meanwhile, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:) added 1.69% or 4.76 points to end at 286.16 and Nike Inc (NYSE:) was up 1.61% or 2.59 points to 163.67 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were The Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:), which fell 2.71% or 4.12 points to trade at 147.72 at the close. JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:) declined 1.26% or 1.93 points to end at 150.93 and Chevron Corp (NYSE:) was down 1.00% or 1.00 points to 98.82.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:) which rose 4.26% to 39.14, CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:) which was up 3.52% to settle at 32.68 and Danaher Corporation (NYSE:) which gained 3.33% to close at 289.11.

The worst performers were TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:) which was down 7.77% to 7.240 in late trade, Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:) which lost 5.31% to settle at 183.92 and Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:) which was down 4.62% to 31.99 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd (NASDAQ:) which rose 134.53% to 13.110, Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:) which was up 62.61% to settle at 16.44 and Universe Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 47.17% to close at 3.900.

The worst performers were Sentage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 62.38% to 11.70 in late trade, Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 61.88% to settle at 7.94 and Jupiter Wellness Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 26.52% to 2.050 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2166 to 1002 and 122 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2473 fell and 1008 advanced, while 139 ended unchanged.

Shares in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 4.26% or 1.60 to 39.14. Shares in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 3.33% or 9.31 to 289.11. Shares in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; rising 1.69% or 4.76 to 286.16. Shares in Nike Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; up 1.61% or 2.59 to 163.67. Shares in Sentage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; falling 62.38% or 19.40 to 11.70. Shares in Jupiter Wellness Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; down 26.52% or 0.740 to 2.050.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 1.23% to 17.69.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.20% or 3.65 to $1807.05 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September rose 2.03% or 1.43 to hit $71.73 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract rose 1.91% or 1.38 to trade at $73.61 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.20% to 1.1768, while USD/JPY fell 0.08% to 110.19.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.12% at 92.873.

