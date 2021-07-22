U.S. existing home sales rebound moderately in June

Article content WASHINGTON — U.S. home sales rebounded in June after four straight monthly declines, but the pace was moderate as higher prices and low inventory remained constraints. Existing home sales increased 1.4% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.86 million units last month, the National Association of Realtors said on Thursday. Sales rose in the Northeast, West and Midwest. They were unchanged in the densely populated South. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast sales would rise to a rate of 5.90 million units in June.

Home resales, which account for the bulk of U.S. home sales, increased 22.9% on a year-on-year basis. The COVID-19 pandemic fueled demand for houses as millions of Americans switched to remote work and schooling. Supply was already tight before the pandemic and is unlikely to improve as builders battle higher costs for raw materials, including lumber and concrete. Labor and building lots are also in short supply. The Commerce Department reported on Tuesday that permits for future homebuilding dropped to an eight-month low in June. Realtors, homebuilders and a group of other stakeholders met last Friday with White House officials, including Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge, to discuss strategies to address the short-term supply chain disruptions in the homebuilding sector.